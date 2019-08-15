|
Mary Batt Cosio, 74, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1945 in Imperial County. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf and Theresa Batt; brothers, Edward Villa Gonzalez, Adolf Batt, Samuel Batt and James Batt; daughter, Cymanthia B. Cosio and loving husband, George E. Cosio. She is survived by her brother, Walter (Diane) Batt; sisters, Rebecca (Henry) Saiz and Theresa Evartt; children, Nancy, Maryanne, Jessie and Geroge W. Cosio; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on August 16, 2019 at 8 to 11 a.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley officiated by Pastor Joey Mara. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. "See you when I See you".
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 15, 2019