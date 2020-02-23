|
|
Mary (Beth) Plunkett Dickerson, age 75, of Yuma, AZ passed away due to ALS on February 17, 2020. She was born December 25, 1944 in El Centro, CA to Harold (Spud) Plunkett and Florence Plunkett. She worked at General Dynamics before retiring and moving to Mancos, CO. and then to Yuma, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Dickerson; and son, Craig Dickerson. She is survived by her son Chris Dickerson of San Diego, CA and his wife Katherine; grandsons Ethan and Seth of San Diego; her brothers Dean Plunkett and sister-in-law Sandy Plunkett of CO; Bobby Plunkett and sister-in-law Carol Plunkett of CA; and her sister Pat Pavao and brother-in-law Tony Pavao of CA., as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at El Cajon Cemetery, 2080 Dehesa Rd., El Cajon, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 23, 2020