

Mary passed away in San Diego on August 10, 2020. Mary was born on November 16, 1926 in Shawnee County, KS to Kenneth and Margaret Knight. She grew up and attended schools there. She attended some of her high school years in Brawley, but graduated in Kansas in 1945. She married A.V. Lowrie after he returned from WWII. They raised five children. She later married Clyde Scoggin. Mary was mostly a homemaker, she enjoyed crafting and crocheting. She and Clyde traveled after his retirement. Mary lived in several places including Blackfoot, ID before returning to Brawley in 014. She lived the last few years at Blossom Inn in Holtville. She was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Scoggin; sister, Wanda Yates; brother, Bill Knight; sister, Barbara and son, A.V. Lowrie Jr. Mary is survived by her sons, Larry and Cindy Lowrie, Richard and Margaret Lowrie; daughter, Mary Martha Lowrie; daughther-in-law, Martha Lowrie; 8 grandchildren, 11-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friend, Lee Leisure. At Marys request, there will be no services.



