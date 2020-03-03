Home

MARY HELEN COVARRUBIAS


1956 - 2019
Mary Helen Covarrubias, 65, of El Centro, CA passed away of natural causes on December 30, 2019. Mary Helen was born on Mary 18, 1956 in Brawley, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jenni A. Obeso; sister, Lucy Ruiz and brother, Raymond Obeso. She is survived by her dad, Albert Obeso Sr., brother, Albert Obeso Jr.; sister, Delfina Estrada; sons, Carlos Obeso of El Centro and Joel Obeso of El Centro; and daughter-in-law, Priscilla; 10 grand-kids. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 3, 2020
