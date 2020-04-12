|
|
Mary Lou Calderon or Lulu as many called her, passed away peacefully at her home in El Cajon, CA. on March 23, 2020. She was born in San Jose, CA. to Antonio and Elena Monge. She attended school in Calexico and graduated from Calexico high school in 1956, that year she met the love of her life, Victor Calderon and shortly thereafter they married and moved to Los Angeles where Victor was attending UCLA. After Victor finished his accounting degree they returned to the Imperial Valley and settled in Brawley to start their family and business venture. Victor and Mary Lou moved to San Diego County in 1988 settling in El Cajon, where they spent their remaining years. Mary Lou was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and the best friend to many who had the privilege of knowing her. She was gracious and loving and will be remembered for her strength, faith and courage and a very generous heart. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Victor M. Calderon (2018). She is survived by her son, Victor Manuel; her daughter, Maria Luisa; her grandchildren, Victor M. Calderon III, William and Caroline Calderon. She was also survived by her siblings, Danny (Cecilia) Gutierrez, Mercedes (Raymundo) Lopez, Beatriz (Kenneth) Sayles and Antonio (Martha) Monge; many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, services will be held at a later date.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 12, 2020