|
|
It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the passing of Mary Lou Bikis Ramirez. She was born in Calipatria, CA on October 26, 1946 and entered into rest December 4, 2019. Mary Lou spent part of her youth helping raise all her siblings. Years after, she began teaching and mentoring children at Calipatria Primary School as an ELS instructor. Mary Lou retired from teaching and dedicated her remaining years providing care to her parents, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with relatives and telling stories at family gatherings. Mary Lou loved to cook and bake. Her most famous dinner dish was meatloaf. And every year relatives looked forward to her homemade Oatmeal cookies. Mary Lou was friendly and welcoming to all those who showed up at her doorstep. She became a matriarch to her family and confidant to her siblings. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Mary Lous warm heart will be missed by all those she knew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Elvira Beltran; brother, Tommy Hernandez and numerous relatives. Mary is survived by her daughter, Eva Hernandez; grandson, Clemente Hernandez III (Leslie); great-grandson, Joshua Hernandez; brothers, Fred (Martha) Beltran, Frank Beltran, Mike (Carlota) Beltran and Robert Beltran; sisters, Arlene Torres, Sylvia (Raymond) Leon and Susanna Briley; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 18, 2019