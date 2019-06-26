

Mary Louise Walker, 96, of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 of natural causes in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mary Louise was born March 12, 1923 in Mesa, Arizona. While a young girl, her family moved to the Imperial Valley. In 1940 she married Earl Walker in El Centro. Mr. and Mrs. Walker and their family returned to and settled in Holtville in 1952. Over the next 15 years, she was elected to the County Board of Education, taught piano lessons to hundreds of young people, founded and led the PTA Singing Mothers, and served faithfully in many positions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After her husband died in 1966, Mary Louise returned to college and graduated with honors from San Diego State University. She subsequently taught first grade in Heber. After teaching for a year, Mary Louise moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where she resided for the next twenty-two years. While in the Aloha State, Mary Louise opened a restaurant, worked in the travel industry as a marketing and sales associate, and ultimately joined DHL Corporation where she became a successful sales leader. After retiring in 1992, she moved to La Canada, CA. In 2008, Mary Louise relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah where she resided until her passing. Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Walker; her youngest daughter, Laura Walker Brown; grandsons, Bragan and Jerry Walker, Ryan Brown and great-grandson, James Larkins. She is survived by her son, Bruce; two daughters, Margot and Sharon; eighteen grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary, El Centro. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.