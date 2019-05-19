Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GOMEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY R. GOMEZ


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY R. GOMEZ Obituary
Mary R. Gomez, 91 passed away at home on May 7, 2019, surrounded by love ones. She was preceded in death by her, parents, Rafael and Agapita Gomez; 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Mary is survived by her sister, Sara Gomez of Brawley and many nieces and nephews throughout the US and Mexico. Born on August 10, 1927 in Hemet, CA and was a 90 year resident of Brawley. Mary loved to travel and took many trips throughout the world with her sister and friends. Mary had a 40 year career working at the White Cross Pharmacy in Brawley and Calipatria. Funeral mass will be celebrated on May 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 402 S. Imperial Ave. Brawley, CA. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.