Mary R. Gomez, 91 passed away at home on May 7, 2019, surrounded by love ones. She was preceded in death by her, parents, Rafael and Agapita Gomez; 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Mary is survived by her sister, Sara Gomez of Brawley and many nieces and nephews throughout the US and Mexico. Born on August 10, 1927 in Hemet, CA and was a 90 year resident of Brawley. Mary loved to travel and took many trips throughout the world with her sister and friends. Mary had a 40 year career working at the White Cross Pharmacy in Brawley and Calipatria. Funeral mass will be celebrated on May 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 402 S. Imperial Ave. Brawley, CA. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 19, 2019