Mary Sellers Mebane was born May 1, 1962 as a twin and died at home on July 16, 2019. Mary graduated from Brawley Union High School in 1980 and completed 3 years of college at the University of California, Riverside. Mary worked for 28 years in the Riverside Juvenile Justice System, retiring in 2017. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the Good News Church, serving as needed. In 1962 Mary and her twin were the first set of black twins born in the Imperial Valley in 50 years. This generated a lot of public interest which included news articles. She is survived by her son Julian Roussell and her twin Willie Sellers, along with the following siblings, Edith Sellers, Larry Sellers, Donna Sellers, Debra Whitehead, Leatha Sambolah, and her Aunt Mary Pauline Patterson of Brawley, California and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Lula Mae Sellers; father, Willie Sellers; sisters, Wilma Sims, Carol Robinson, Jeanette Johnson and Edna Patterson. Memorial services will be held on August 1, 2019 at the Good News Church at 7 p.m. at 4350 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA 92505 with Pastor Kurt Schroeder officiating. 951-687-3131.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 30, 2019