MAURA CARRILLO FERREL
1963 - 2020
Maura Carrillo Ferrel, 57, of Brawley, CA unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Brawley, CA. Maura was born on September 5, 1963 in El Centro, CA. She married Jose "Tony" Ferrel on April 25, 1980. She devoted herself to being helpful, supportive, and loving to everyone around her. Her life and heart were filled with family, both close and extended; as well as countless friendships and comrades. She enjoyed hosting and gathering, quietly and effortlessly making everyone around her feel loved and taken care of. She recently acquired a love of gardening, home projects, and found herself reconnecting with domestic life. She gave 31 years of service to The Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley. To say she will be missed is truly an understatement. She was preceded in death by her father Jose O. Carrillo. She is survived by her husband Jose "Tony" Ferrel of Brawley, CA, daughter Lydia Ferrel of San Diego, CA; daughter Claudia and son-in-law Justin; granddaughter Norah Wingate of Brawley, CA; mother Maria R. Carrillo of Brawley, CA; sister and brother-in-law Alma and Alfonso Gonzalez of Westmorland, CA; sister Betty Carrillo and LeRoy Galvan of Coppell, TX; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Maria Carrillo of Brawley, CA; sister Patti Carrillo-Fehrer of Yakima, WA; sister and brother-in-law Monica and Manuel Oliveros of Chula Vista, CA; numerous nieces, nephews, great niece and nephew, godchildren, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA with Father Andrew Kunambi officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
06:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
OCT
25
Rosary
07:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
OCT
26
Service
09:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
