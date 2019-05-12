|
Melisa daughter of Daniel Santillan and Ruth Mares was born to life on May 25, 1977 in Calexico and born to eternal life on April 9, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI. Melisa was a very good daughter, sister, friend, student, worker, mama and wife. She was very kind and loving. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Rene; maternal grandparents and paternal Tata. She is survived by her parents of Calexico; nana Lydia Ocampo of Oxnard; daughter Alyssa and husband Dominico of Fond Du Lac, WI; brothers, Daniel Jr. (Maritza) of Brea, WI; Juan Carlos of Whittier, Sergio (Angelica) of Imperial; and sister, Raquel Wise (Jeffery) of Brawley and numerous paternal and maternal uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Church in Calexico on Saturday, May 18th at 4 p.m. "Children should not die before their Parents".
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 12, 2019