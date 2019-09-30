Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
El Centro., CA
MELISSA ANN WEST-NIEMELA


1978 - 2019
MELISSA ANN WEST-NIEMELA Obituary

Melissa West-Niemela, 40, of Orange, CA passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born on September 14, 1978 in El Centro. Melissa graduated from Central High School in 1996 and received her BS from Loma Linda College and worked as a Radiologic Technologist at Scripps Hospital as a CT Tech. She is survived by her daughter, Sofia Grace Niemela; parents, David and Jeannie West; sisters, Lynne Landry and Gynnette West-Watson; brother-in-law, George Watson; 6 nieces and nephews, many friends and extended family. Missy was a ray of sunshine to all those who met her, her smile was infectious. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Open house will follow at 2421 Ross Ave. in El Centro. Food and refreshments will be served.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 30, 2019
