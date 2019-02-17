Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
Melissa Mata, 43, of Brawley passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1975 in Brawley and later married to Fidencio Tapia on December 15, 2008 in El Centro. Melissa is survived by her daughters, Jeovahni, Desiree, Einez, Alyeia and Natalie Tapia; mother, Jenny Mata; brothers, Andrew Pena, Joey Mata III, Jason Mata, Joseph Plunkett and 1 grandchild. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 17, 2019
