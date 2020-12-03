

Melvin Jay Platt, 59 of Brawley passed away peacefully surrounded by his children in San Diego, CA. He was born on January 5, 1961 to Juanita Cragg Baker and Melvin Platt in Yucaipa, CA. He grew up in Westmorland, graduated BUHS Class of 1980 as a star athlete in wrestling, track and football, which he later played at Imperial Valley College. He drove trucks hauling hay. He was a lifetime sports fanatic, especially proud of his Alma Mater the Brawley Wildcats. His personality was larger than life and he made sure he was heard wherever he went, especially at football games. Visitation is scheduled for Friday December 4, 2020 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley from 6 to 9 p.m. Burial to be announced at a later date. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria del Rosario Galeana Platt; his parents; and his brother, Andy Platt. He is survived by his children, Vanessa Platt Cummings, Robert Platt (Yvette) and Erica Platt; grandchildren, Robert J. Platt Jr., Garrett Cummings, Jayson Platt, and Analizia Ayala; brothers, sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



