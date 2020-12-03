1/1
MELVIN JAY PLATT
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Jay Platt, 59 of Brawley passed away peacefully surrounded by his children in San Diego, CA. He was born on January 5, 1961 to Juanita Cragg Baker and Melvin Platt in Yucaipa, CA. He grew up in Westmorland, graduated BUHS Class of 1980 as a star athlete in wrestling, track and football, which he later played at Imperial Valley College. He drove trucks hauling hay. He was a lifetime sports fanatic, especially proud of his Alma Mater the Brawley Wildcats. His personality was larger than life and he made sure he was heard wherever he went, especially at football games. Visitation is scheduled for Friday December 4, 2020 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley from 6 to 9 p.m. Burial to be announced at a later date. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria del Rosario Galeana Platt; his parents; and his brother, Andy Platt. He is survived by his children, Vanessa Platt Cummings, Robert Platt (Yvette) and Erica Platt; grandchildren, Robert J. Platt Jr., Garrett Cummings, Jayson Platt, and Analizia Ayala; brothers, sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved