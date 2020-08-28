1/1
1951 - 2020
Michael Alan Lyons, 68, of Yuma, AZ passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Michael was born on September 28, 1951 in Brawley, CA. Michael graduated Brawley Union High School Class of 1970. He maintained a career in the produce industry until his passing. Michael was passionate about his work, he loved the desert, enjoyed watching old Western films and listening to music. He was a jokester and enjoyed colorful stories. Michael was preceded in death by his mother Gayle (Van Bebber) Brown; his grandparents John and Maxine Van Bebber, Merle and Ella Lyon. Michael is survived by his father Charlie Lyon; his children Matthew Mark Lyons and Jo Alan Lyons-Herrera from first wife Peggy Lyons (Glenn); his siblings Enola Berker, Steven Lyons, Mark Lyons, Lori Lyons, Lisha Brown, Raymond Brown, Kerry Hayes, Lynni Lyon, Shawna Lyon Wright, Randa Bertram; grandchildren Nina Mitchell and Warner Allan Lyons; significant other Sonia Ballard and numerous aunt's, uncle's and cousins. No services are planned at this time.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 28, 2020.
