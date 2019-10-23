|
Brett was best known as the face behind Driscoll's Surf, Skate, Silkscreen and Embroidery. Brett and his parents, Mike and Lauryl Driscoll, started Driscoll's Sports and Arts in 1979. Brett's paternal grandparents, Zeak and Doris Driscoll, as well as his maternal grandparents Charles and Evelyn Zinn assisted in the opening of the store. He and his wife Tamara Ming Driscoll assumed responsibility of the store in 1986. Driscoll's has been in operation for 40 years with the 4th generation of the family now responsible for the store. Brett's son Dustin Driscoll, his daughter Demi and son-in-law Bobby Moreno are now involved in the store assisting Tammy. Brett had recently become a grandfather to the son of Bobby and Demi Moreno, Micah Bobby. When he was eight years old, Brett began racing at the fairgrounds in Imperial. He was well know in racing circles, where he raced three-wheelers and quads professionally. His races took place in the USA, Baja and Europe. Motorcycle and jetski racing were also his passions. His last race was at District 38 on October 12, 2019 just one week before he passed at the age of 56. Brett will be missed by his family and friends for his giving nature. He was loved by many throughout Imperial Valley and made an impact in his community. He is now in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Services will be held at Christ Community Church on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. The Celebration of Life will take place at The Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse immediately following. Lunch will be served. His "moto" friends are welcome to arrive on their motorcycles in remembrance of Brett. Because of Brett's love for the desert, we request that memorials be sent to the Imperial Valley Desert Museum.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 23, 2019