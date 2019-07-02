

Michael Cecil Tobin, born July 25, 1943 Mobridge, South Dakota, passed away June 7, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. The Tobin Family came to California when Michael was 9 years old. He graduated from Central Union High School class of 1962 and spent 2 years in the Army. Michael worked at AT&T and retired with 30 years of service. Later he went on to work for Watson Electric for several years. Michael was a member of Imperial County Mounted Sheriffs posse. His interests included, deer hunting, riding horses and roping in his younger years and riding motorcycles in the desert. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Margaret Tobin, both who were teachers in the El Centro schools, and a brother Robert Thomas Tobin. Michael is survived by his wife Carol Tobin of 40 years; his daughter, Melissa Tobin Moore; 3 step-sons, Paul Tucker, Aaron Porter and Matthew Porter and the loves of his life Morgan Porter, Meagan Porter, AJ Porter and Rayne Porter; sisters, Beverly Solem, Pat Ciani, JoAnn Tobin, Mary Pridgen, Helen Tobin and Theresa Espinosa; 2 brothers, David Tobin and Paul Tobin and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. I will miss his unconditional love, sense of humor and never ending support for me and my children. As family and friends are wide spread there will be an internment of his ashes at Miramar National Cemetery later this year. In lieu of flowers please donate to The . Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 2, 2019