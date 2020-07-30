

Michael Darrell "Mike" Byrd, 51, of El Centro, CA, passed away after a brief illness on the morning of July 21, 2020. Mike was born on March 25, 1969, in Milwaukee, WI, the youngest of two children born to Darrell and Alice Byrd. Mike was a gifted and inventive guitarist, singer and songwriter; he was a member of cult skaterock band Wheezing Maniac, and rock and roll bands Undercity and Little Puppet. He was a selfless son, brother, uncle, and friend who devoted his life to caring for his mother and father. Mike had a wry and infectious sense of humor, as well as a gentle and loving spirit. In addition to his love of music, Mike had an abiding passion for skateboarding, books, comedy, and film-all topics he enjoyed discussing with family and friends at every opportunity. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Byrd. He is survived by his father, Darrell Byrd; his sister, Denise Byrd-Lizarraga; niece, Kendra Lizarraga; and nephew, Jimmy Lizarraga. A private memorial is pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store