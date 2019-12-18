|
|
Michael R. Curiel, 76, passed away on October 16, 2019. He was born on May 8, 1943 in Brawley, CA, the son of Luis (El Gato) and Lupe Curiel. A Brawleyite all his life, he attended Sacred Heart School 1949 - 1957. Mike was a Babe Ruth little leaguer having played with the Yankees and was one of the the 14 boys selected to be on the first All-Star baseball team in the Imperial Valley. That summer of 1955 would be the start of making lifelong friends. Mike graduated from Brawley Union High School, Class of 1961, where he was involved in acapella choir, drama, baseball, and football. He was a punter and was named All-Valley fullback. He had a passion for weightlifting, and with permission from Coach Bob Farrell, he took weights, ropes, and pulleys and setup a weight room in the woodshop where he would show friends how to lift. His passion for weightlifting helped jumpstart the planning of a weight room at BUHS. Michael met Linda, his wife of 49 years, in 1967 and the two were married on March 2, 1970, making their home in Brawley and Los Banos, CA in the summer. Mike's father instilled a very strong work ethic in him at a very young age. Working in the fields, going along with his father in the melon truck, and being taught how to drive a melon truck were all introduced early on. Mike would go on to work in produce. He worked for Mr. Sanders in Yuma as a loader; was a packer for Pappas in Mendota as well Lindemann Farms; a foreman for Aldo Sansoni Farms; forklift driver for Advance Cooling; and quality control for Varsity Produce. He retired in 2005 but took a job with Thomas VanBebber until 2008. Michael loved to play golf. He was a self-taught scratch player who was untouchable around the greens. He was often caught hustling others to play a round of golf. Mike was also good at giving nicknames and those names stuck with you all your life. His story-telling was beyond brilliant and he always added some extra exaggeration to them. Mike's personality was contagious. He was once told if one came to town to visit, they could not leave without seeing Mike. When Mike wasn't out on the greens playing the game he loved, he could be found doing something else he loved: watching his grandsons play football at BUHS. He had a great group of friends who kept him company as well. Mike Maraccini, who would come down to watch Mike's grandsons play football with him; Charlie Slater, who always took him to lunch and for rides to check out the fields; and Mark Lyons, who was always visiting with Mike. Mike also loved going to the casinos with his favorite cousins, Oly and Paul Preciado. If Mike was not out and about, he enjoyed watching golf and the football games on TV, as well as American Pickers and the Food Channel. He also enjoyed going and spending summers with Irene and Greg, having yard sales at home, going to the swap meet, traveling to San Diego where he could not wait to eat at Claim Jumper with his sister-in-law, Teresa and wife, Linda. Michael will be remembered by his nickname "El Gato", who for sure had nine lives. "Kicking like a chicken" and "I'm allergic to money and success" were two of his favorite quotes. His legacy and name will be carried on in our hearts. Michael always said he was the happiest man alive because of his family. Survivors include his wife, Linda; his six daughters, Rachelle Kendrick of Fremont, CA, Sonia Curiel of Brawley, Melissa Aguirre (Patrick) of Yuma, AZ, Laurie Curiel (Oscar) of Menifee, CA, Alisa Curiel of Riverside and Amanda Curiel (Matt) of Oakland, CA; his sister, Josie Avila (Carlos) of Delhi, CA; brothers, Louie Curiel (Teresa) of Brawley and John Curiel (Toni) of Yuma, AZ; 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Lupe Curiel; his brothers, Danny Castillon, Eddie Curiel and Benny Andres; and his son, Michael M. Curiel. Mike, thank you for our daughters and for all the memories that will live in our hearts forever. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley with Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be at The Elks Lodge, 161 S. Plaza Street in Brawley, immediately following Mass.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 18, 2019