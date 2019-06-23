

Micheal P. Mello passed away May 2, 2019. Born October 10, 1951, he is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marjo Mello; brother, Tim (SaBina); niece, Bea Chesire (Tristan), their six children; niece, Mariah Kelly (Shawn) and their son; nephew, Joshua Mello (Molly); and brother-in-law, Mike Daves. Micheal proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Ord, California; El Paso, Texas; Wurzburg Germany; Fort Carson, Colorado; and Nuremberg Germany. Mike and his wife first moved to Imperial Valley in 1979 to be live-in group home parents for Charlee Family Care. Mike had a variety of jobs he enjoyed including at IID and as a library tech at Centinela Prison. He volunteered for various projects, but his favorite was working alongside his wife at Brawley Public Library. In lieu of flowers, he and the family request that people do good deeds in his memory. If you hold a door open for someone, think of Mike. If you contribute to a food drive, think of Mike. If you pick up litter while walking in the park, think of Mike. Helping others was Mike's credo and he would like to pass that on. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28th at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. This will be followed by lunch at the American Legion, 509 G. Street, Brawley. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 23, 2019