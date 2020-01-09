|
Michele unexpectedly passed away on December 10, 2019 with her husband Jesse in Williston, North Dakota. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt. She is survived by her parents Pat and Diane Roche; sister, Anica (Ceasar) Ramos; children, Tristan, Damian and Kaleena; granddaughter Sheila Marie and nephew and niece Tiago and Camilla Ramos as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins. She will be loved and forever remembered in our hearts. Service will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 9, 2020