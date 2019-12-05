|
|
Michele (Cox) Thompson, 45, passed away surrounded by friends and family, at her childhood home in Imperial, Monday, December 2, 2019, after a long battle with inflammatory breast cancer. Born October 19, 1974 in Brawley, CA, Michele attended Imperial Schools and Helix High School of San Diego. Living a consistently active and free-spirited life, Michele had an innate ability to do anything, whilst spreading joy to any passerby. Michele was adept to helping others, thinking quickly, and acting intelligently. She attended nursing school at IVC, where she became a CNA and then soon after attended Kaplan's School of Nursing to obtain her Registered Nurse's license. Beginning her career as a Registered Nurse in 2008, Palomar Hospital became her home. She developed hospital-wide wound care protocols and received Nurse of the year in 2015. In 2016, her yearn for nature and love for outdoors superseded the need of a 9 - 5 job, initiating Michele's career as a travel nurse. Michele was preceded in death by her father, Elton Cox Jr.; grandfather, Elton Cox Sr.; grandmother, Joyce Cox; grandparents, Melvin and Marth Alsip; great-aunt, Ruth Walker; and Shane Thompson, her late husband; and black-lab, Ella. Michele is survived by her mother, Susan (Alsip) Cox; husband, Randal McCormick of San Diego; daughter, Meghan Cox; son, Robert Thompson; grandson, Milo Ryback; sister, Diana (Cox) and brother-in-law, Robin Rogers; grandmother, Pat Cox; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the First Southern Baptist Church, 401 West 14th Street, Imperial, CA, at 11 a.m.; lunch to follow.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 5, 2019