

Miguel Jaramillo Sr. of Brawley passed away on June 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, John and Andy; wife, Esther; sons, Richard and Arthur. Miguel is survived by his children, Mike, Ruben, Esther, Rose Marie, Albert and Paul; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike a Navy veteran, moved from the Salinas area and married Esther from Calexico on May 2, 1953. They were married for 54 years and raised their family in Brawley. He was an avid sports fan and a fixture at Brawley High football games. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who worked very hard to support his family as a Brawley Fireman and in produce sheds on his "vacation". Mike absolutely loved people throughout the Valley. Everywhere he went people knew him especially within the Brawley community where he had many friends since the mid-1950s. When an old man dies, a library burns down ". His wit, sense of humor, caring nature and opinions will be missed. Private services to be held on a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store