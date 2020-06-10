MIGUEL "MIKE" JARAMILLO Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MIGUEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Miguel Jaramillo Sr. of Brawley passed away on June 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, John and Andy; wife, Esther; sons, Richard and Arthur. Miguel is survived by his children, Mike, Ruben, Esther, Rose Marie, Albert and Paul; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike a Navy veteran, moved from the Salinas area and married Esther from Calexico on May 2, 1953. They were married for 54 years and raised their family in Brawley. He was an avid sports fan and a fixture at Brawley High football games. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who worked very hard to support his family as a Brawley Fireman and in produce sheds on his "vacation". Mike absolutely loved people throughout the Valley. Everywhere he went people knew him especially within the Brawley community where he had many friends since the mid-1950s. When an old man dies, a library burns down ". His wit, sense of humor, caring nature and opinions will be missed. Private services to be held on a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved