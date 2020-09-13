

Miguel A. Mendoza, 85, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 at his home with his loved ones by his side from terminal gastric cancer. Mike was born on January 1, 1935, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. The son of Colonel Miguel Angel Mendoza Azurdia of Guatemala and his mother Ruby L. Johnson from Wisconsin. Mike graduated from Nogales High School, Class of 1954, but most of his high school years were in Calexico High School. Miguel was a veteran of the Korean War and a highly decorated Vietnam war hero. He achieved the rank of Gunnery Sergeant and retired honorably from the United States Marine Corps in 1973. After military service, Miguel worked as a relay technician at Imperial Irrigation District for 20 years and retired from there after completing a successful career. He was a loyal member of the American Legion Post 90 and the VFW post in Calexico. Miguel married his sweetheart from high school Eliza Reclosado on May 1, 1955 in Yuma Arizona and settled in El Centro, CA. Eliza passed away on August 1, 2009. After a time, Miguel found a lovely lady Maria E. Sanchez and the two of them spent his last 10 years together. Miguel and Maria got married in 2016 in El Centro, CA. Miguel is survived by his wife Maria Sanchez; his sisters Silvia, Martha and Blanca; two brothers Miguel and Jorge; six children: Felix Reclosado, Miguel III, Maria, Sara, Mario and Cynthia Garcia; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Miguel will be buried with full military honors at a later date.





