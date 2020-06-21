MIKE SAIZA
1964 - 2020
Mike Saiza, 55, of Calipatria passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1964 in Brawley. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Jennie Saiza; father, Baldomero Saiza Sr. and brother, Baldomero Saiza Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lucy Ramos; sons, Mike Saiza Jr. and Mark Saiza; daughters, Melissa Saiza and Melanie Saiza 16 grandkids all of Calipatria, CA; Siblings, John and Rosetta Saiza, Victoria and Richard Hurtado, Melissa and Noah Lopez. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary to at 9 a.m. Graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Due to Covid-19 ten people at a time and please wear a mask at all times.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
08:00 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
JUN
25
Rosary
09:00 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
JUN
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
