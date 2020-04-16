|
|
Mildred Lea Smithers was invited to the Good Friday service in Heaven at 3:30 am on April 10, 2020. She has been dressing for this invitation since she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at age 14 in the Nazarene Church in Benton, Arkansas. She was married to Howard Smithers, both from Benton Arkansas, for 61 years. Upon coming to California, she worked as a teacher in the El Centro Elementary School District. She retired early in 1987 to spend time with her family. This was a blessing as her family cherished time with her. Mildred had two children Amanda married to Vince Brooke, Robert Smithers married to Virginia and Jeff Pole who she counted as hers. "Mom" showed us as we raised our families that the values of forgiveness, grace, mercy and unconditional love were to be the cornerstones of our homes. Mildred (Nana) and her grandchildren had mutual adoration for each other. Brandon Brooke who met her in Heaven on April 10th, Lacie Brooke and her husband Adam Conn, Josh Smithers and his wife Cassidy, Madeline Smithers (Maddie) and her husband Kyle Bratton, and Samuel (Sam) Smithers. Maddie blessed her with three great grandchildren, Autumn, Lucas, and Addison. Josh and Cassidy blessed her with three step-great grandchildren, Cameron, Tyler and Morgan Carbine. Mildred began teaching the Joy of Living nondenominational Bible study in 2005. This was truly one of her greatest joys. Mildred equipped and loved hundreds of women to love Jesus and encouraged them to study His word. Her deepest desire was that she would see them all in eternity. Mildred demonstrated her devotion and faithfulness with lecturing nearly every Thursday morning for 28 semesters. She wisely taught Genesis to Revelation imparting her love for our Lord and the joy of studying God's word while, as she put it, "praying, praying, praying." When asked how we should pray she would say ask the Lord "Thy will be done." Her lectures were the highlight of the Bible study and would often be illustrated with a newspaper article with a current world event lining up with ancient Biblical prophesy. Mildred would always finish her lecture with a prayer that would ask God to "write Your word on the tablet of my heart that I might live for Your glory and prepare us for the final day." The final day of Joy of Living lesson was from John 17. Interestingly, John17:4 says "I have finished the work which You have given me." Mildred was a prayer warrior for her family and friends. She left a legacy that will go for generations. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Smithers; her grandson Brandon Brooke; her brothers Robert (Jax) Burton Jr., and Ralph Burton. She is survived by her sister Mary Clark in Benton Arkansas. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please support Christ Community Church and their #dolikewise ministry. This has been created to help those in need during this COVID-19 time. A celebration will be held in the future.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 16, 2020