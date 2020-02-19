Home

MILLIE F. LOPEZ


1946 - 2020
Millie Lopez, 73, of Calexico passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1946 in Silver City, New Mexico and later married Simon C. Lopez. Millie F. Lopez retired from Calexico Unified School District in 2007 after 39 years of service. Throughout her tenure at CUSD, she worked as a Physical Education Teacher & volley ball coach at Calexico High School, where she touched the lives of many students and staff. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia B. Fletcher and John T. Fletcher. Millie is survived by her husband, Simon C. Lopez; daughters, Lisa M. Lopez-Velez, Laurie C. Lopez; grandchildren, Christian A. Velez, Paige N. Velez and son-in-law, Mariano Velez III. Services were held on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 19, 2020
