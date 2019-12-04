|
Minerva M. Bernal de Orduna passed on into heaven on Sunday November 17, 2019. Minerva was born in Caborca, Sonora Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Manuel Orduna; sons, Juan Manuel (Lynda) and Ruben Dario (Elizabeth Hill); 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Minerva dedicated her life to her family and her community. Her zest for life and attention to detail helped her create, with the help of her loving husband Manuel, a good home along with caring and responsible sons. Minerva was a devout Catholic and used her faith as a source of guidance and strength. Minerva worked for the Catholic community in Calexico and valley wide in many different roles. The main focus of her work was serving the Spanish speaking community. Minerva inaugurated a catechism center where she worked for many years as a teacher and director. Many adults and children benefited from her work. Her love of music and church readings inspired her to form and direct a choir for church services conducted in Spanish. Her choir sang for many years at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Calexico. The Orduna family would like to thank Irma Pineda and her excellent staff at Casa Elite for the love and care they so generously gave to Minerva. The wake will be at Hems Mortuary in Calexico on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Mass will be on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 4, 2019