Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MINERVA ORDUNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MINERVA M. BERNAL DE ORDUNA


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MINERVA M. BERNAL DE ORDUNA Obituary

Minerva M. Bernal de Orduna passed on into heaven on Sunday November 17, 2019. Minerva was born in Caborca, Sonora Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Manuel Orduna; sons, Juan Manuel (Lynda) and Ruben Dario (Elizabeth Hill); 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Minerva dedicated her life to her family and her community. Her zest for life and attention to detail helped her create, with the help of her loving husband Manuel, a good home along with caring and responsible sons. Minerva was a devout Catholic and used her faith as a source of guidance and strength. Minerva worked for the Catholic community in Calexico and valley wide in many different roles. The main focus of her work was serving the Spanish speaking community. Minerva inaugurated a catechism center where she worked for many years as a teacher and director. Many adults and children benefited from her work. Her love of music and church readings inspired her to form and direct a choir for church services conducted in Spanish. Her choir sang for many years at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Calexico. The Orduna family would like to thank Irma Pineda and her excellent staff at Casa Elite for the love and care they so generously gave to Minerva. The wake will be at Hems Mortuary in Calexico on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Mass will be on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MINERVA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -