Morgan Dale Griggs, 71, of Brawley, CA passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. Dale was born in Cairo, IL on January 19, 1949, the first of 2 children born to Nathan and Dorothy Griggs. He was raised in Wyatt, MO and attended Wyatt schools until moving to Brawley, CA in 1962 with his parents and younger sister Cheryl. He graduated from Brawley Union High School in 1967. He worked various jobs throughout high school and after graduation until he and his father started their trucking company, Griggs Freight Lines, in 1969 which is still in operation today. He also operated Dales Mobil Service Station in Brawley from 1971 to 1978. He married Carol Swaim on October 21, 1972. Dale had a passion for riding horses, a sport he didnt take up until 1991. He loved is so much that in 2007 he built his own arena, the K.D. Danch Arena which he named using the initials of his children and grandchildren. He hosted many gymkhanas, team pennings and ranch sorting over the years. He enjoyed competing at Cattle Call Rodeos in the team penning events and is proud to have been a part of teams that came in first place several times. In his home he displayed the many buckles that he won at riding events over the years. Dale joined the Brawley Elks Club in 1970 where he remained a member until his passing. He was proud to have been selected Elk of the Year in 2007. Dale was a member of the Imperial Valley Team Penning Association where he held positions as president and board member. He was also a member of the Stockmens Club of Imperial Valley where he held a position as a board member. His sister Cheryl traced his familys genealogy back to Richard Warren, a passenger on the Mayflower allowing Dale to become a member of the Mayflower Society. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of the Rustlers, a local group of men that meet for lunch once a month. Dale also enjoyed meeting his friends at Brownies Diner every morning to solve the worlds problems and a monthly lunch with classmates from high school. He and Carol hosted many family events and celebrations in their home but his favorite was get-togethers with his children and grandchildren whom he adored. Dale will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Wick; nephews, Matthew and Christopher Wick;brother-in-law, Kenneth Swaim. Morgan is survived by his parents, Nathan and Dorothy Griggs; wife of 47 years, Carol Griggs; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and David Schofield; son and daughter-in-law, David and Megan Griggs; grandchildren, Haley, Nathan and Ryann Griggs, Cody Chalupnik, Abigail and DJ Schofield; nephew, Michael Wick; brother-in-law, Bill Wick; sisters-in-law and Spouses, Connie and Mark Alexander, Dottie and Steve Wilhelm, Sheryl and Keith Tinch; sisters-in-law, Donna Speer and Ginger Swaim; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. Following the graveside A Celebration of Life will be held at the Stockmens Club 275 Marjorie Ave, Brawley, CA 92227.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 5, 2020