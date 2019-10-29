Home

MYRNA BARBOZA FLEMATE


1969 - 2019
Myrna Barboza Flemate, 50, of Rialto, CA passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 of Metastatic Lymphoma in her home surrounded by family. Myrna worked 20 years at CDC, at various Southern California locations. She was a great daughter, mother, sister and grandmother. She will be forever missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Armando Cordova. Myrna is survived by her husband, Gerardo Flemate; mother, Maria Cordova Of Murrieta, CA; brothers, Enrique (Lisa) Barboza of El Centro, CA and Jorge (Blanca) Barboza of Murrieta, CA; daughters: Jazmine Patino of Rialto, CA, Breann Patino of Brawley, CA, and Jayden Patino of Norfolk, VA; son: Adrian Lucero of Rialto, CA; grandchildren, Isaac, Brandon, Isabel and Jeffrey; various aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton, CA with Rosary being said at 11 a.m. Service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Our lady Queen of Peace in Colton, CA. The family suggests memorials be sent to Cancer Research.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 29, 2019
