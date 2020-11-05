

Nadine Wiley Montgomery , 83, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in El Centro, CA. Nadine was born in Ridgeway, MO on February 1, 1937 to Harold and Marjorie (McQuerry) Wiley. The Wileys moved to Kansas City, where Nadine graduated from Central High School. Nadine and her family moved to Tucson, AZ and eventually to Brawley, CA, where she lived for over 40 years. Nadine was a homemaker, in her spare time she studied Spanish and obtained her Real Estate license. She became a successful Realtor for various agencies. After obtaining her Brokers license, Nadine bought and operated William Sanborn Real Estate. Nadine was an avid reader and she loved history. In 1976, she traveled across the county with a close friend to Boston, MA for the July 4th Bicentennial Celebration. Nadine loved studying the genealogy of both sides of the family. After retiring, she took a painting class and created several beautiful canvases. She loved her dogs and cats. In 2017, Nadine moved to A&A Cottage View Assisted Living in El Centro, CA. Nadine enjoyed going out for lunch, receiving phone calls, and would sing The Old Rugged Cross and read the bible with her daughter. Nadine was prceeded in death by her parents, Harold and Marjorie Wiley; her daughter, Sheryl Montgomery; her sister, Leila (Wiley) Hunt; brother-in-laws, William Hunt and Calvin Sanders; close friends, Robert and David Mott; her former husband, Robert (Bob) Montgomery. Nadine is survived by her daughter, Debra Montgomery of Orville, CA; her son, William Robin Montgomery of Brawley, CA; grandsons, Scott Stewart and John Talbott; two great-grandsons; sister, Dixie (Wiley) Sanders of Grain Valley, MO; twin brother, Gene (Wanda) Wiley of Blue Springs, MO; several nieces and nephews. Nadine really enjoyed her life at A&A. The staff took very good care of her, and she loved them dearly. Nadine will be missed. Visitation will be held at Frye Chapel in Brawley, December 1st from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley at 11 a.m.



