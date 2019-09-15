|
|
Nadyne Larkins passed away on August 15, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was at her residence in Show Low, AZ. where she was with her husband and daughters. Nadyne was born in Olustee, OK on December 20, 1943. She grew up in the Imperial Valley and graduated from Central Union High School. Nadyne worked a number of years at El Centro Drug, Imperial Community and Sun Community FCU. Nadyne cared deeply about family and friends, which is why she was heavily involved in her community, schools and church. Nadyne loved the Lord, touched many lives and was a blessing to all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Travis and Melba Gatlin. She is survived by her husband, Jim Larkins, of 53 years; daughter, Sherry (Kirk) Hester; daughter, Sheila (Dean) Jones; step-daughter, Leah (George) Grissom; 6 grandchildren, Ross, Kreig and Lucas Hester, Logan and Zack Jones, Kristen Dale; 5 great-grandchildren, sisters Ann (Ron) Shelton and Ronda (Steve) Wilson, many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow immediately at Faith Assembly in Imperial, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019