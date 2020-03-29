Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY FALSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY FALSER


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY FALSER Obituary

Nancy Fasler passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Nancy was born in El Centro, CA where she spent most of her life. She later moved to Ferndale, WA to be closer to her grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 41 years, John Fasler. She is survived by three children, John, Catherine and Susanne; two grandchildren, Lauren and Christopher; and their families. Nancy will be buried alongside her husband in California at a later date. Due to the corona virus outbreak, no funeral services will be held. We would like to thank the staff at Highgate Senior Living and Whatcom Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Moles Farewell Tributes - Ferndale WA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -