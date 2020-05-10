

Nancy Lou Adcock Stone passed away March 15, 2020 in Brawley, CA. Nancy the daughter of Agnes and John Adcock was born March 7, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nancy went on to graduate from Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OK, furthering her education at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK graduating as a Registered Nurse. Nancy was a proud Boomer Sooner. On June 16, 1956 Nancy married Robert Scott Stone M.D. of Phoenix, AZ while in Norman, OK. Nancy and Robert went on to have 3 Children Robert Scott Stone Jr., John Samuel Stewart Stone and Sheila Jane Stone. After Robert finished his time in the military, he relocated his family to Brawley, CA after accepting a position in the department of Radiology at the local hospitals. Nancy took great pride in being a nurse. She spent many years at El Centro Regional Medical Center and when she became a grandparent she became the school nurse with the Brawley Unified School District. She supported all of her childrens endeavors as a Cub Scout Den Mother, president of the PTA and a dedicated supporter of equestrianism all the while being her childrens biggest fan. Nancy made lifelong friends with her fellow Oklahoman Bertha Louise Miller and her husband Bill Miller. Whether it was gaining her pilots license, raising cattle or taking her kids and their friends on fun filled trips she always made sure to make lasting memories that she would later share with her grandchildren. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Robert Scott Stone and her son Robert Scott Stone Jr. She leaves behind her second born son Stewart Stone (Dawn); her only daughter Sheila Stone-Evans; granddaughter Chloe Jane Evans-Castillo (Jorge); grandsons Joshua Stone Evans, Lucas Stone (Kristin); great-grandson Robert Bobby Stone Castillo and great granddaughter Leila Jane Castillo. Nancy was cared for by many including her granddaughter emeritus Mari Lynn Pemberton and her loyal caregivers Nadia, Lizette, Rosa and Maria. Nancy left this world surrounded by the love of her family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Nancy A. Stone R.N. & Robert S. Stone M.D. 40/20 Scholarship for those who are dedicated to becoming a Registered Nurse at Imperial Valley College. It will be awarded every August.



