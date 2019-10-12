|
Natalia Velasco, 80, of El Centro passed away on September 25, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1938 in Torreon Coahuila, Mexico. Natalia later married Joaquin Eugenio Velasco at 17 and together they created their family with a lifetime full of memories and love. They were blessed to have five children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Natalia was loved by all her family and friends; especially her chiquilines. She lived a life full of devotion to those she loved. She celebrated life by singing, dancing and making jokes. We know she will be in peace reunited with her son Joaquin, who passed in 1991, and who has been waiting for her to join him. We were blessed to have her in our lives and she will be terribly missed. She was preceded in death by her son, Joaquin (Kenito) Velasco and grandson, Issac Isreal Cazares. Natalia is survived by her son, Ramon Velasco; daughter, Juanita (Claudio) Alvarez ; son, Eddie (Laura) Velasco and daughter, Jandy (Israel) Cazares; grandchildren, Christina, Ray, Cassandra, Claudia, Eddie Jr., Alex, Jacob and Jason; great-grandaughter, Benicia Francisca. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary, 1820 No Imperial Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231. Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 135 E 4th Street, Calexico, CA 92231 and will be officiated by Father Jose Sosa. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery 895 Scaroni Road, Calexico, CA 92231.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 12, 2019