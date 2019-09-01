Home

First Baptist Church of El Cen
724 W Orange Ave
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1660
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
724 W. Orange Ave.
El Centro, CA
NATHAN ROCK


1089 - 2019
NATHAN ROCK Obituary

Nathan James Rock, 29, went to his heavenly home on July 23, 2019. Nathan "Nate" was born in Brawley, CA and raised most of his life in Imperial, CA where he attended school and graduated from Imperial High School. He attended The Fab School in Riverside, CA where he learned the skill of welding and fabrication. Nathan was a Hay Broker and owner of Paramount Hay Company. His funny and comical personality will always be remembered. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, RH and Carolyn Rock. He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda; baby daughter, Riley; his father, Ron Rock (Laura), his mother, Sheri Hart (Pat), his aunt, Janice Lau (John), brothers, Nile Rock (Miga) and Jared Preece; sister, Krystal Hart. A Celebration of Life will be held for Nathan at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September, 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 724 W. Orange Ave., El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 1, 2019
