|
|
Nicholas Blake Camargo, 38, of Imperial and San Diego, CA passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1981 in Brawley. Nick was a man of many talents. Gifted artist, great fisherman and part time captain. He was an amazing tattoo artist and a good friend to many. Nick was a big Brother to Megan Jones of Holtville, Corey and Emilee Camargo of Imperial. He was preceded in death by his step mother, Kerri Fennell; grandfather, Esildo Camargo Sr.; uncles, Rene Camargo, Dennis Goodwin and Shelby Schaffer. Nick is survived by his mother, Dee Anna Goodwin / Adeboi of San Diego; father, Esildo (Sid) Camargo; sisters, Megan and Emilee; brother, Corey Camargo of Imperial; grandparents, Clifford and Daisy Goodwin of Weatherford, OK.; grandmother, Rosa Camargo and auntie, Paula Obra of Long Beach CA; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Nicks Celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 25th at 5 p.m. at Antiques and Auctions 455 West State Street El Centro, CA 92243. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019