Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Antiques and Auctions
455 West State Street
El Centro, CA
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS CAMARGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS BLAKE CAMARGO


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NICHOLAS BLAKE CAMARGO Obituary

Nicholas Blake Camargo, 38, of Imperial and San Diego, CA passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1981 in Brawley. Nick was a man of many talents. Gifted artist, great fisherman and part time captain. He was an amazing tattoo artist and a good friend to many. Nick was a big Brother to Megan Jones of Holtville, Corey and Emilee Camargo of Imperial. He was preceded in death by his step mother, Kerri Fennell; grandfather, Esildo Camargo Sr.; uncles, Rene Camargo, Dennis Goodwin and Shelby Schaffer. Nick is survived by his mother, Dee Anna Goodwin / Adeboi of San Diego; father, Esildo (Sid) Camargo; sisters, Megan and Emilee; brother, Corey Camargo of Imperial; grandparents, Clifford and Daisy Goodwin of Weatherford, OK.; grandmother, Rosa Camargo and auntie, Paula Obra of Long Beach CA; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Nicks Celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 25th at 5 p.m. at Antiques and Auctions 455 West State Street El Centro, CA 92243. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
