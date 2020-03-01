|
Noel "Burt" Seeger passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 93 on January 23, 2020. He was born in Spokane, WA. on March 2, 1926 to Maxamillion and Clara Seeger. The family moved to San Diego a couple of years after his birth. He graduated from Hoover High School in 1945. After graduation he joined the United States Navy. He spent two years serving his country and upon his return, enrolled and graduated from UC Davis with a degree in Animal Husbandry. After college he returned to San Diego in 1948. It was then he met his future wife and love of his life, Renee, on a blind date. They were married in 1950 and the marriage spanned a period of 67 years. Burt had a passion for the livestock industry and pursued this career culminating with a partnership that built Allied Cattle Feeders in Calexico, CA. Burt was a charter member of the Stockmen's Club of Imperial Valley. He was also a long time member and past president of the California Cattlemen's Association. He and Renee loved to take group tours of different cattle country with other members of the association. He fully retired from the cattle business in 2003 and shut down the feedlot. After retirement he took up a passion for woodworking to fulfill his days. Burt was also a member of Saint Peter and Paul's Episcopal Church in El Centro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxamillion and Clara Seeger; his loving wife, Renee and an infant daughter, Peggy Ann. Noel is survived by his daughter, Cathy (Kenny) Zinn of El Centro; sons, Danny (Kathy) of Imperial and Paul of Aguanga; grandchildren, Bryan, Blake, Brittany (Carpenter), Melissa, Makaila, and Dax as well as six great-grandchildren and his sister, Connie Melhorn. A private family service is planned for a future date.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2020