NORA JANE FRILEY
1936 - 2020
Nora Jane Friley, 84, of Brawley passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Nora was born on April 4, 1936, in Arkansas to Homer and Shirley Krigbaum. In the early '50s she moved to Brawley, California, and married Jesse Calvin Friley in 1954. Nora spent her life surrounded by family and enjoyed caring for those she held dear. She was a sweet and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandma whose door was always open if you needed unconditional love and a home cooked meal. There was always room at her table. When she wasn't busy cooking or taking care of her grandkids, she was probably off shopping with her mom, sisters, or daughters. Nora was involved in the American Legion of Brawley, the Baptist Church of Brawley, and she loved to attend the Women's Auxiliary luncheons. Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Shirley Krigbaum; her husband, Calvin Friley and their son, Steve Friley. She is survived by her son, Tony (Shannon) Friley; her daughters, Dorothy (Bruce) Smith and Debbie Pistole; eight grandkids, 21 great grandkids; her sisters, Rosie (Rickie) Aleksick and Ellen Petite and brother, Johnny (Sandra) Krigbaum. Services will be private.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 15, 2020.
