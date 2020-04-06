|
Norma Gene Sager, 95, of Yuma, AZ passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Norma was born on January 10, 1925 in Wolf Township, Seminole County, OK. Norma lived in the Masonic Orphanage in Guthrie Oklahoma from the age of 4 to 17. She later moved to San Diego with her sister Vonia. A few short years later she married Bud Sager in 1944. She owned and operated the Merle Norman store from 1969-1995. She supported KGBA Christian radio, Turning Point and New Creations mens homes. She also supported the New Life Center which helps young mothers and their children. Throughput her life she shared her faith with the young people and adults that crossed her path. Nothing was more important to her than helping others and sharing about her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband Bud Sager and daughter, Sylvonia Sager Bonneau. She is survived by her son, Bob Sager and daughter-in-law, Susan Sager; grandson, Tim Sager and wife Kim Sager Grand; daughter, Cara Coyne and husband Michael Coyne; great-grandson, AJ Roessler; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to nephew, Charles Sager for his support to the family, and Nancy and Erv Barnes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KGBA FM 100. 605 State St. in El Centro, CA 92243.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 6, 2020