Norma was born August 31, 1940 to Edgar and Lela Floyd in Brawley, CA. She attended Brawley schools and graduated from Brawley Union High School class of 1958. While in school she worked for the Brawley Theater, Rascos and Franks Drive-In. She married Johnny Gibson on June 26, 1959 in Brawley, CA. Johnny and Norma had three sons, Johnny II, Michael and Ronnie. Norma served as PTA President for Phil Swing School, MCC President for Mulberry School and was a Cub Scout Den Mother for Pack #22. Norma was also a member of the Soroptimist International of Brawley service club for 40 years and a lifelong member of Desert Wildlife Unlimited. Norma ran the concession trailers for Brawley Little League for several years. After her sons were all in school, she became a teachers aide for the Brawley School District for seven years. Norma was also in charge of the Brawley Time Capsule. She served as office manager in the family business for 42 years until she became ill in December 2018. Normas family was her life; she loved family outings and just being with family and friends. Community service was also very important to her. She was well known for selling tickets for numerous annual functions and fundraisers as well as for selling Sees candy during Christmas. Norma was also known for her delicious desserts, especially her chocolate chip cookies and cakes. She made and decorated many wedding and birthday cakes. Ironically, she did not care for cakes. She donated a dessert a month for one year for a fundraising prize for Boys & Girls club and for the Catholic Church. She played the piano at church as a young girl and teenager and learned to play the organ as a senior in High School. She loved telling or hearing a good joke. Her favorite foods were chicken fried steak or a good cheeseburger. People would ask her what part of the South she was from and she would respond South California. Norma loved children. For the past 30 years she held a family Christmas party where family and friends would gather with their children and neighborhood children to receive gifts from Santa Claus. Norma enjoyed Casino trips with her life-long friend Yvonne and good friends Linda, Mary Ellen and Steve as well as her Tuesday night dinners with good friends Leon and Lavelle Lesicka. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Lela Floyd; brother, Charles (Chuck) Floyd; husband, John Gibson; daughter-in-law, Shelley Gibson and nephew, Mark Floyd. Norma is survived by her sons, Johnny II (Cindy) Gibson, Michael (Denise) Gibson and Ronnie (Libby) Gibson; sister, Linda Burns; brother-in- law, Lee Gibson, sister-in-laws, Mary Anne Floyd, Julie Floyd and Tina Gibson; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren with two on their way, numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley and will be officiated by Pastor Jack Wright of Church of Christ. Family wishes to extend a special thanks to all of our family and friends for their support during this difficult time. A special thanks to Dr. Ashfin Bahador South Coast Gynecologic oncology for his caring, compassionate care for our mother.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019