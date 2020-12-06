1/1
NORMA JEAN BRESHEARS
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Norma Jean Breshears passed away November 6, 2020, surrounded by family in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. Jean was born to Fred and Edna McCaslin on Feb 16, 1941, in Brawley. Due to her fathers work in the lettuce industry she spent her youth between Brawley and Salinas. Jean was a longtime resident of Holtville having moved to Ft Lauderdale a year ago to be closer to her youngest daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Breshears; sister Roberta Barber; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Virginia Horn. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Mike) Fargo, Brawley, Robin (Mike) Cannice, Sterling, Va, Kim (Chris) Maston, Davie, Fl; sister Geneva Kennedy, Prineville, Or; brothers, Matt and Sam Salinas, Portland, Or; grandchildren Ashley Ibanez, Scottsdale, Az, Garret Fargo, Brawley, Arron and Sidney Cannice, Sterling, Va, Mallory Fernandez and Jake Maston, Davie, Fl.; 7 great grandchildren; nephews Jim Horn, Holtville, Mike Horn, El Centro, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Jean will be buried next to her husband at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved