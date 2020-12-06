

Norma Jean Breshears passed away November 6, 2020, surrounded by family in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. Jean was born to Fred and Edna McCaslin on Feb 16, 1941, in Brawley. Due to her fathers work in the lettuce industry she spent her youth between Brawley and Salinas. Jean was a longtime resident of Holtville having moved to Ft Lauderdale a year ago to be closer to her youngest daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Breshears; sister Roberta Barber; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Virginia Horn. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Mike) Fargo, Brawley, Robin (Mike) Cannice, Sterling, Va, Kim (Chris) Maston, Davie, Fl; sister Geneva Kennedy, Prineville, Or; brothers, Matt and Sam Salinas, Portland, Or; grandchildren Ashley Ibanez, Scottsdale, Az, Garret Fargo, Brawley, Arron and Sidney Cannice, Sterling, Va, Mallory Fernandez and Jake Maston, Davie, Fl.; 7 great grandchildren; nephews Jim Horn, Holtville, Mike Horn, El Centro, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Jean will be buried next to her husband at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



