NORMAN RAY FUQUA


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman passed away on March 2, 2019 after suffering a long illness in Brawley. He lived in Imperial County for 30 years. Norman is survived by his wife, Sharon Fuqua; daughters, Angela Fuqua and Mary Koeing; son, James Fuqua; sisters, Margie Gray, Grace Fow, Aline Breit and grandchildren. He spent 21 years in the Navy as a Corpsman and in CID. He spent over 30 years as Chief Criminal Investigator for the Imperial County Public Defenders Office. He will have a Celebration of Life ceremony on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 17, 2019
