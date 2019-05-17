

Ofelia Aguilera, 84, of Brawley, California peacefully passed away in the comfort of her daughters home, on May 10, 2019 in Brawley, California. Ofelia was born on June 15, 1934 in Brawley, California. She was the daughter of Julio and Patrocinia Aguilera. Her pride and joy was her daughter and worked hard her entire life to provide for her. During her lifetime she worked in agriculture and other odd jobs. She later worked for Pioneers Memorial Hospital, where she dedicated over 45 years of service. She worked in housekeeping and later became a Nurses Assistant. Ofelia enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. Her greatest joy was family and would gather the family often to enjoy one of her many specialty dishes. The family of Ofelia Aguilera would like to give a special thank you to Armida Benavides and all the friends and family for taking time to visit with her during her final days with us. Your presence brought her much comfort and peace to know she was loved by so many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julio and Patrocinia Aguilera; brothers, Jesus Aguilera, Federico Aguilera, and Robert Aguilera; sisters, Delfina Lopez and Estella Lankford. She is survived by her loving daughter, Martha Teniente; long time companion, Raymundo Ramos; sister, Alice Armstrong; brothers, Frank and Albert Aguilera; granddaughters and their husbands, Tanya Nunez and Sostenes Nunez, Ruby Dorren Walla and Michael Walla, Corina Steele and Travis Steele, and Melissa Mata-Gonzales and Eric Gonzales; 12 great-grandchildren, Cedrick Ambriz, Kristofer Walla, Jared Molina, Dominick Molina, Haleigh Steele, Gianna Walla, Gabriella Steele, Brailyn Walla, Dasan Gonzales, Adrik Savala, CJ Walla and Giovanna Steele; fur-grandchild, Bella and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. with Father Andrew Kunambi officiating at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.