Ofelia Canez, 75, of Brawley, CA passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Ofelia was born on April 3, 1944 in Mexicali, BC, MX. She married Jesus Canez on November 13, 1967 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Jesus Canez; son, Javier (Diana) Canez; daughters, Lupita (Cesar) Martinez, Alma (Elias) Paredes, Blanca (Roberto) Guerrero; grandchildren, Cesar Martinez, Alma Palomino, Enrique and Laura Martinez, Angel Sanchez, Aziel Guerrero, Aby Paredes, Alan Guerrero, Elias Paredes Jr. and Arely Canez all of Brawley, CA. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020