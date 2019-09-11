Home

Our Lady of Guadalupe
135 E 4th St
Calexico, CA 92231
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
OLGA SALGADO NUNEZ


1934 - 2019
OLGA SALGADO NUNEZ Obituary

Olga Nunez, 85, of Calexico passed away on August 31, 2019 of Kidnesy Disease in Rancho Bernardo, CA. She was born on January 11, 1934 in Mt. Signal, CA. Olga was the youngest of 12 siblings, homemaker, mother and grandmother. Olga was preceded in death by her son, Armando J. Nunez; six brothers and five sisters, Humberto Salgado, Jose "Pepe" Salgado, Matias "Charro" Salgado, Gustavo "Yaco" Salgado, Raul "Chino" Salgado, Enrique "Kala" Salgado, Jesse "Chuey" Velasquez, Maria Inzunza, Angela "Maye" Villa, Estella "Yaca" Aguilera and Dolores "Lola" Hernandez. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Zuniga; son, Mario Nunez; son-in-law, David Zuniga; grandson, John D. Zuniga, all of Rancho Bernardo, CA; granddaughter, Jessica Vittas and grandson- -in-law, Laz Vittas of Playa Vista, CA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico with Rosary being said at 9:20 a.m. Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 11, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.