Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for OPHELIA DOSHIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OPHELIA V. DOSHIER


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OPHELIA V. DOSHIER Obituary

Ophelia Doshier, 92, of El Centro passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her loved ones. She attended local schools including Douglas High School and Imperial Valley College. She worked at Weber's Bakery and Washington Elementary School as a Migrant Aide and retired from there after many happy years. She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening and doing crossword puzzles. She was known for having a unique sense of humor. Ophie was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Doshier; son, Gary Doshier; brothers, Arthur and Rudy Valenzuela. Ophie is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Oliver) Alvarado of El Centro, CA; son, Richard (Lauri) Doshier of San Clemente, CA; daughter-in-law, Caral Doshier of Federal Way, WA. and sister, Elizabeth Enriquez of El Centro, CA.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family is very grateful to Irma Pineda and her staff at Casa Elite for the wonderful loving care given to her this past year. Regretfully, burial services will be private due to current circumstances.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OPHELIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -