Ophelia Doshier, 92, of El Centro passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her loved ones. She attended local schools including Douglas High School and Imperial Valley College. She worked at Weber's Bakery and Washington Elementary School as a Migrant Aide and retired from there after many happy years. She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening and doing crossword puzzles. She was known for having a unique sense of humor. Ophie was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Doshier; son, Gary Doshier; brothers, Arthur and Rudy Valenzuela. Ophie is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Oliver) Alvarado of El Centro, CA; son, Richard (Lauri) Doshier of San Clemente, CA; daughter-in-law, Caral Doshier of Federal Way, WA. and sister, Elizabeth Enriquez of El Centro, CA.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family is very grateful to Irma Pineda and her staff at Casa Elite for the wonderful loving care given to her this past year. Regretfully, burial services will be private due to current circumstances.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 26, 2020