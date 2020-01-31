Home

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
153 East Brighton Avenue
El Centro, CA 92243
OSCAR CASTANEDA JAUREGUI


1956 - 2020
OSCAR CASTANEDA JAUREGUI Obituary
Oscar Jauregui, 63, of El Centro passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1956 in Brawley and later married Veronica Jauregui on November 13, 2004 in El Centro, CA. Oscar is survived by his wife, Veronica Jauregui of El Centro, CA; son, Daniel Jauregui of Brawley, CA; daughter, Maricela Hernandez of Norwalk, CA and son, Jaime Jauregui of Hawaii; 4 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Mary Garcia Alvarado of Brawley, CA, Gilbert Jauregui of El Centro, CA, Aurelio Jauregui of Oxnard, CA, Christine Ybarra of Brawley, CA, Helen Leckband of Brawley, CA, Patricia Espinosa of Brawley, CA, Jose Carlos Jauregui of Brawley, CA and Priscilla Jauregui of Brawley, CA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe/Cristo Rey Church 153 E. Brighton Ave. El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe/Cristo Rey Church 153 E. Brighton Ave. El Centro, CA and will be officiated by Deacon Domingo Enriquez. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 31, 2020
