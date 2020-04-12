|
Oscar Rodriguez passed away peacefully under hospice care on February 21, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He is survived by his children, Oscar (Jackie) Rodriguez, San Francisco, CA, Virginia (Scott) Rice, Jacksonville, FL, Carlos Rodriguez, Clearlake, CA, Rosalinda (Rick) Jurvis, Kenosha, WI and Mario Rodriguez, Cloverdale, CA.; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Virginia, his wife of 63 years, passed away in 2018. Oscar was born in 1930 in Mercedes, Texas and grew up in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. He came to Los Angeles in 1954 and eventually to San Francisco where he married Virginia Huelgas in 1955. The family lived in Northern California until they moved to the Imperial Valley in 1972 where they lived for over 30 years. From the late 1950s through the 1960s, he was an auto body and fender man by day and musician by night and weekends. As a pianist he led several Latin bands They performed in San Francisco nightclubs such as the Copacabana to hotels ballrooms ranging from the Jack Tar to the Palace. During his years in the Imperial Valley, he became a reserve law enforcement officer and eventually a firearms instructor certifying police officers in several police jurisdictions. For family members and friends who were blessed to have had him in their lives, his story telling, humor, tall tales, wisdom, and love will be deeply missed. But missed most of all, will be the sound of his piano playing. As he was fond of saying a home with music is a happy home.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 12, 2020