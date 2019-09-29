|
Oscar Smith Jr. died unexpectedly September 15, 2019, at his place of residence. He was born July 19, 1952 in El Centro, CA. The son of Oscar Smith Sr. and Jessie Mckennie Smith. Oscar graduated from Central Union High School, Class of 1970. Following graduation, he graduated from Barber school in 1971. He then married in 1973 Yolanda C. Smith and later in 1998 Lena Green Smith. He continued his career as a barber first working as a navy base barber, then went on to owning his own barber shop. Oscar served the El Centro community as a beloved barber for over 40 years. Oscar enjoyed traveling, funk/soul music, fishing and community events. In 1996 Oscar participated in the El Centros Million Man March. Oscar was a natural born craftsman who loved working with his hands. Carpentry, woodwork, auto mechanics, and putting together electronics were his speciality. Oscarss passion in life was barbering. His love for the art was a source of great pride for Oscar and he exemplified it every time he cut hair. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar Smith Sr. Oscar is survived by his children, Dinisha Marie and Brandon Smith; his grandchildren, Bennie and Mariah Morris; mother, Jessie Mckennie Smith; siblings, Sam Smith, May Douglas and Hilton Smith. A Service of remembrance will be held at Hems Brother Mortuary in El Centro. Viewing October 2, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service at Hems Brother Mortuary in El Centro on October 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. and intermittent followed at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019